Kolkata to have its first Central Business Park spread over 7 lakh sqft

Kolkata: Kolkata is all set to get what is being termed as the first ever Central Business Park as the Srijan Realty Group has joined hands with PS Group and Signum Group to construct the ‘Intellia Business Park’.



The project was unveiled on Tuesday by all three real estate groups at a press conference where it was learnt that Intellia Business Park, spread over 7 lakh square feet on a land parcel of almost 6 acres, will offer a meticulously designed space aimed at fostering an unparalleled environment for business, networking and relaxation. The overall project cost is more than Rs 350 crore. It is located roughly 650 metres away from Park Circus crossing.

The event was graced by Shyam Sunder Agarwal, chairman & managing director (C&MD) of Srijan Realty, Raj Vardhan Patodia, C&MD Signum Group, Surendra Dugar, managing director of PS Group, and Keshav Agarwal, director of Srijan Realty.

Speaking on the project, Shyam Sunder Agarwal said: “Intellia Business Park is a testament to our commitment to bringing world-class business infrastructure to Kolkata. We believe it will significantly contribute to the city’s economic growth and set a new benchmark in corporate hospitality.” It was learnt that 2.5 lakh sqft of office space have already been sold.

Options for leasing space will also be considered. A significant highlight of this business park is The Quarters- an exclusive business club designed to offer a premium blend of business and leisure amenities.

Inspired by the historical social clubs of colonial India, The Quarters encompasses 70,000 square feet of covered space, ensuring a luxurious and functional environment for its members. Additionally, it boasts a 1 lakh square foot sports turf area. The Quarters features a 10,000 square foot double-height banquet hall, ideal for hosting grand events and gatherings. Additionally, multiple banquets and conference rooms are available for smaller gatherings, board meetings, seminars, and workshops, catering to diverse business needs. For more intimate and prestigious occasions, a private dining room provides an exclusive setting to host esteemed guests.

In terms of dining and leisure, it offers a variety of options including a fine-dining restaurant, a triple-height atrium café, and a cocktail bar. For luxury accommodation, it will have 35 designed guest rooms apart from a spa and salon, a fully-fitted gymnasium, and a games arena. For managing the hospitality section, talks are on with Taj Group and Oberoi Group. The business park is expected to become operational by June, 2027.