Kolkata to Cooch Behar air service to run daily in a week

cooch behar: Kolkata-Cooch Behar air service will now operate seven days a week, as opposed to the previous schedule of six days a week. Previously, flights were not available on Sundays, but in response to passenger demand, the airline has decided to offer daily service.

According to the information from the district administration, infrastructure development at the airport is already underway, with the Public Works department initiating the renovation of the road leading to the airport.

The road construction work is expected to be completed by June.

Pawan Kadian, the district magistrate of Cooch Behar, stated: “Starting from Thursday, June 1, Kolkata-Cooch Behar flights will operate every day of the week.”