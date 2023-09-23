Kolkata: Three held for duping Irish woman

Kolkata: Three persons, including a woman, were arrested by the cops of Kolkata Cyber Crime Police Station for allegedly duping an Irish woman on the pretext of returning money for unsubscribing from a shopping and OTT platform.



According to police, recently Kolkata Police was informed by Garda (Irish Police) through Interpol about a cyber fraud and the location of the accused persons found in Kolkata.

It was alleged that during the last week of July 2022, an Irish woman identified as A`ine Hunter, Blackpool, Cork in Ireland is an Accounts Assistant by profession.

She was approached by a scammer who impersonated a representative of Amazon Prime.

The caller told the Irish woman that she would get a refund of 99 Euro for unsubscribing to an amazon prime membership.

To initiate the refund process access to her computer and accounts is required.

After being convinced Hunter gave the scammer access to her computer and accounts.

After getting the access the accused transferred around 2088 Euro (Rs 1,85000).

After she lodged a complaint, a probe was conducted by Garda and her statement was recorded.

After completing the investigation, the matter was handed over to the Interpol in Dublin, Ireland.

On August 13, this year, Interpol Delhi received a request from Dublin for further investigation and necessary action here in India.

As the location of the accused person was traced in Kolkata, the matter was sent to the Kolkata Police.

On September 12, a suo motu case was registered at the Cyber Crime police station.

During the probe, cops found that the cheated money was credited to a private bank’s Ballygunge branch which is in the name of a woman identified as Farhana Khan.

However, it was found that two other persons identified as Shadab Husain Mullik and Md Firoze are also connected.

On Friday they were arrested.