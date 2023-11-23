Kolkata: Student assumes role of headmaster in city school for a day

In observance of the World Children’s Day celebrated on November 20, a class X student of Jodhpur Park Boys’ School during his temporary role of the headmaster, suggested the school authorities to adapt to newer technology and gadgets to make learning enjoyable for students.

For a day, Saikat Dey led the school as the headmaster instead of Amit Sen Majumder, the head of the institute.

The switch over was a part of UNICEF’s programme “Kid’s Takeover.”

It was carried out in two schools, including Jodhpur Park Boys’ School and Asha Bhavan Centre at Uluberia in Howrah district. During his short tenure as the head, Dey demanded for more smart classrooms.

“As the symbolic headmaster of a school, I would urge for the use of science, modern technology and scientific gadgets in ensuring education and safety of the students in schools,” he said.

Preferring creative audio-visual means for teaching, Dey said: “Such methods should be used extensively as they help the children to visualise and understand better.”

“With a high rate of enrolment in primary schools in Bengal, focus must be given to improve classrooms and laboratories for students at secondary and senior secondary schools. I urge the business community to invest in building smart classroom infrastructure to harness children’s potential for a promising future,” Amit Mehrotra, Chief of UNICEF in Bengal said.

Dey also addressed the growing level of mental health problems among students of higher classes. “The teachers should come forward to help them learn how to cope with situations and seek professional help when necessary. To achieve it, various awareness building initiatives should be taken up in the school,” he said.

Headmaster Majumder said that this programme would boost the confidence of the students and help them to learn leadership skills.

“By putting himself or herself in another person’s shoes, the girl or boy will feel the role of that person and think from that person’s perspective,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mala Singh Mura who assumed the headmaster’s chair at Asha Bhavan Centre wanted to extend help to children for education and games. Mala is a child with intellectual disability and is fond of playing sports like football and cricket.