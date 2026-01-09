Kolkata stays wrapped in winter chill, foggy mornings to continue

Kolkata: Winter continues to script Kolkata’s mornings, with fog and mist slowing the city down even as temperatures show a modest rise. The mercury climbed slightly on Thursday, but the relief remains largely on paper, with both day and night temperatures still ruling below normal levels.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 21.9°C, while the minimum dipped to 11.6°C. Though marginally higher than earlier in the week, the readings were 2.8 degrees and 2.3 degrees below normal respectively, underlining that the winter chill is far from retreating.

Weather officials said shallow to moderate fog is likely during the early morning hours, followed by mist or low cloud cover through the forenoon. Clearer skies are expected by afternoon, a familiar pattern that has settled over the city in recent days. High humidity remains a key factor, with relative humidity peaking at 94 per cent, contributing to reduced visibility during morning commutes.

Despite the foggy start to the day, no rainfall is expected for now, and dry weather is likely to prevail across Kolkata and adjoining areas. Northerly and northwesterly winds continue to dominate the region, maintaining the dry spell and the lingering winter feel.

Meteorologists said that while there is no immediate indication of a sharp fall in night temperatures, the maximum temperature is expected to remain below normal in the coming days, even as readings show a gradual upward trend. The slow pace of change suggests that winter conditions will persist across South Bengal.

Although Kolkata is not under a dense fog warning, early-morning visibility may be affected in several pockets of the city. In contrast, parts of North Bengal have been placed under a dense fog alert, with sharply reduced visibility expected in some districts.

For residents, the weather has settled into a predictable rhythm—foggy dawns, muted traffic, and cool afternoons—signalling that winter, though slightly softer, is in no hurry to leave the city.