Kolkata simmers at 41.6 degrees, hottest April day since 1980

Kolkata: With temperature soaring to 41.6 degree Celsius in Kolkata on Thursday, the weather experts have pointed out that the city has witnessed the hottest April this year after 1980 when it had registered over 40 degree Celsius for consecutive days for the last time.



“Currently, Kolkata is in the midst of a 10-day heatwave. On five occasions, the maximum temperature has breached the 40°C mark. The April 1980 heatwave was considerably shorter in comparison,” a weather official said.

The temperature in the city on Thursday was almost as high as which was recorded on April 25, 1980, when the maximum had touched 41.7°C.Kolkata saw the highest temperature at 41.6 on Thursday.The highest temperature in Kolkata may remain at around 42 degrees between Sunday this week and Thursday next week, the weatherman said.

The MeT office said that temperature is set to go up further in South Bengal districts on Saturday as mercury will soar by 1-2 degrees. Kolkata’s highest temperature may touch 42 degree Celsius on Sunday.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said some of the South Bengal areas may witness temperatures as high as 47-48 degree Celsius by the beginning of next week. There is no respite from the heatwave for the people in South Bengal as of now. Heatwave will sweep through all the North Bengal districts as well except Darjeeling and Kalimpong. Kolkata on Friday registered its highest temperature at 41 degree Celsius. Some of the South Bengal districts may touch 47-48 degree Celsius next week. The MeT office said that heatwave conditions are likely to persist over Kolkata and the rest of South Bengal till at least

April 29. There is no rain on the radar till at least May 2. The MeT office has issued a red alert in the South Bengal districts of East Midnapore, West Midnapore, West Burdwan, Bankura and Jhargram. In the wake of the prolonged heatwave situation, the doctors have advised against outdoor activities between 11 am and 4 pm. A prolonged exposure to the sun may trigger heat-related illnesses, especially for vulnerable groups like children, the elderly and those with chronic health conditions, doctors have warned.