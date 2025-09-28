‘Kolkata Shree’ awards to honour excellence in Puja

Kolkata: Mayor Firhad Hakim, along with Member-Mayor-In-Council (MMIC) Debasish Kumar and senior officials of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), on Sunday announced the Kolkata Shree awards for 2025, which celebrate excellence in Durga Puja.

The awards were declared across 10 categories—best of the best, best Puja, best idol, best artistic excellence, best lighting, best theme, best environment-friendly Puja, best social welfare, best possibility and Mayor’s Choice. The best Puja, as judged by the public, will be announced later.

In each category, four Puja committees were selected by an expert panel, except for Mayor’s Choice, where nearly 90 pujas from Kolkata and adjoining areas made it to the list.

Hakim also released the festive edition of ‘Puroshree’, which carries contributions from noted writers. Debasish Kumar, MMIC, (parks and gardens), said the edition is rich in literary content but priced at Rs 100, which is the most affordable among the festive magazines available during Durga Puja. The pujas that featured in the Mayor’s Choice list include 75 Palli in Kidderpore, Abasar in Bhowanipore, Adi Ballygunge, Ahiritola Sarbojanin, Chetla 78 Palli, Aurobindo Setu Sarbojanin, Bagbazar Sarbojanin, Bakulbagan, Barisha Players’ Corner, Behala Club, Bosepukur Sitala Mandir, Deshapriya Park, and Ekdalia Evergreen, among others.