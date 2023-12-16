Kolkata shivers as temp dips to 14.40C

Kolkata: Kolkata on Friday recorded its lowest minimum temperature of the season so far at 14.4 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature stood at 24.6 degrees Celsius in the city.



Mercury may slide down further from next week, said the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore.

The MeT office also said there will be no major changes in the temperature in the next 48 hours. But the temperature may drop by another 2 degrees on Tuesday-Wednesday next week.

Cold spell will continue to sweep through the city and other South Bengal districts. There will be light to moderate fog in all South Bengal districts in the early morning hours.

There will be no major changes in the temperature in the plains of North Bengal. There will be light fog in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and North Dinajpur in the early morning hours. Once the impact of western disturbance subsides, there may be snowfall in Darjeeling and Sikkim.