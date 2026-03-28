Kolkata sees 4974 apartment registrations in February 2026

Kolkata: The residential property market in Kolkata witnessed a sharp rebound in February 2026, with 4,974 apartments registered across the Kolkata Metropolitan Area (KMA), marking a 63% month-on-month rise, according to data released by Knight Frank India.

The surge in registrations has been largely attributed to a low base in January, which typically sees seasonal slowdown. However, on a year-on-year basis, registrations dipped marginally by 1 per cent, indicating a broadly stable market.

The data, based on registrations with the Directorate of Registrations and Stamps Revenue, Government of West Bengal, includes both fresh sales and resale transactions.

Apartments sized between 501 and 1,000 sq ft dominated the market, accounting for 58 per cent of total registrations in February 2026, up from 44 per cent a year ago. In contrast, smaller units below 500 sq ft saw their share fall to 32 per cent from 52 per cent in February 2025. Larger homes above 1,000 sq ft made up 10 per cent of the transactions, pointing to a gradual shift towards mid-sized and bigger homes.

Geographically, the North and South zones together accounted for nearly 75 per cent of total registrations. The North Zone led with a 41 per cent share, with areas such as Dum Dum, Barasat, Khardaha and Baranagar witnessing high activity. The South Zone followed with 33 per cent, up from 31 per cent last year.

Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director of Knight Frank India, said the strong month-on-month growth reflects

steady buyer confidence and evolving preferences towards mid-sized housing, supported by affordability and

improving infrastructure.

Sushil Mohta, president of CREDAI West Bengal, said the rebound signals underlying resilience in the market, with sustained demand in the mid-sized segment and early signs of a gradual shift towards premium housing.