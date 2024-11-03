Kolkata secures better air quality ranking compared to other polluted cities

Kolkata: Despite widespread bursting of fireworks across the city during Diwali, Kolkata managed to secure a better air quality ranking compared to other polluted cities in the Indo-Gangetic Plain (IGP).

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data suggests Kolkata ranked 58th out of 77 IGP cities (with 1 indicating the worst polluted and 77 the cleanest city) on November 1. IGP region extending from Punjab to Bengal is notorious for high pollution levels. Kolkata remained relatively cleaner among the 20 cities where pollution level reaims on the higher side.

Interestingly, the city’s air quality was even better, during pre Diwali, with Kolkata ranking 70th on October 30 and 73rd on Diwali night on October 31, said a report prepared by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).

The State Pollution Control Board claimed that the level remained under control on the day of Diwali this year as the state administrations managed to check the sale of illegal firecrackers.

According to it, on Saturday 9 am, air quality monitoring index remained 219 in Bidhannagar while Ballygunj’s air quality index stood at 288, Jadavpur 210. It stood at 211 near Rabindra Bharati University. The pollution level, however, remained above normal in these places. Air quality index remained below 200 at Fort William, Rabindra Sarobar and Victoria Memorial on Saturday. The quality of air was much better in these places.

Many cities saw a significant increase in air pollution post Diwali with Meerut’s levels rising from 71 micrograms per cubic metre pre-Diwali to 204 micrograms per cubic metre and Gwalior from 57 to 202 micrograms per cubic metre. In comparison, Bengal cities experienced relatively lower pollution levels, though there was a noticeable post-Diwali increase. Post-Diwali, pollution surged in several cities, including Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, Bikaner in

Rajasthan and Delhi.