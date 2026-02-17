Kolkata rings in ‘Year of the Fire Horse’ with festive fervour

Kolkata: Kolkata’s historic Chinatown in Tangra and Tiretta Bazaar is set to come alive as the city’s Chinese community prepares to usher in the Lunar New Year with dragon and lion dances, red lanterns, and traditional temple rituals. As the Year of the Fire Horse begins on February 16, streets are being decked up, performances rehearsed, and festive delicacies prepared, turning the neighbourhood into a vibrant celebration of heritage and harmony.

The festivities will unfold over several days, beginning at the Chinese Kali Temple in Tangra and continuing through Tiretta Bazaar with cultural performances, processions, and community gatherings.

Many families who have settled abroad are returning home for the celebrations, making it a time of reunion as much as ritual. Younger members of the community are stepping forward to carry forward age-old customs, reflecting both continuity and renewed pride.

“I’m the fourth generation of my family to perform this ritual,” says Adam, who will take part in the dragon dance at Tiretta Bazaar.

“My great-grandfather carried the dragon, my grandfather trained the troupe, and now it’s my turn.

Every year when we dance, it feels like we are keeping our roots alive in the city that raised us.” Beyond the spectacle of drums, firecrackers, and festive feasts, the celebrations carry a deeper message.

In a world often shaped by shifting geopolitical realities, Kolkata presents a hopeful narrative - one where cultures coexist, traditions thrive, and the city continues to show that it remains a welcoming home for all.