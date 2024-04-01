Kolkata registers two adenovirus deaths

Kolkata: Kolkata has recorded two adenovirus deaths over the last one week, a senior health official said on Sunday.

While one child breathed his last at a hospital in the Park Circus area on Friday night, another died at Dr BC Roy Post Graduate Institute of Paediatric Sciences a week ago, he said.

The child who died at the hospital in Park Circus was admitted for other ailments but got infected with the adenovirus during treatment, the official said. “The child underwent surgery but his condition deteriorated and he developed acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). He died on Friday night,” the official said. Several children are undergoing treatment for adenovirus at

the Park Circus hospital, he added.