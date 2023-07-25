Kolkata registers death due to dengue

A woman died at a state-run hospital in Kolkata due to dengue, an official said on Tuesday.

Uma Sarkar, a resident of Ranaghat in Nadia district, was admitted to the Infectious Diseases and Beleghata General Hospital Hospital on Thursday after she tested positive for dengue, he said.

"She was undergoing treatment at the ICU of the hospital, but her condition kept deteriorating. She passed away on Friday," the official said.

A 10-year-old girl from Kolkata's Picnic Garden died due to dengue at the Institute of Child Health (ICH) on Saturday.