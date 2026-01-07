‘Kolkata records coldest January day in 12 years’

Kolkata: Kolkata experienced its coldest January day in 12 years on Tuesday as the minimum temperature plunged to 10.2°C, nearly 7 degrees below the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The sharp drop intensified winter conditions across the city, with residents braving biting cold.

The cold wave has extended to several districts of South Bengal. Birbhum and East Burdwan are likely to witness cold wave conditions, while cold day conditions are expected to prevail over parts of Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia, East and West Burdwan, and North and South 24-Parganas, the IMD warned.

In North Bengal, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar are likely to continue experiencing cold day conditions, with temperatures remaining significantly below normal. Darjeeling and surrounding hill areas may see further drops in night temperatures, intensifying the chill.

The IMD has also forecast dense to shallow fog across both North and South Bengal during early morning hours, with visibility likely to reduce to 50–200 metres at isolated locations. Dense fog is expected at one or two places in Murshidabad, Nadia and Birbhum in South Bengal, and in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar in North Bengal.

Dry weather is likely to prevail across the state till January 10, with no rainfall forecast for either region.

Meteorologists attributed the prolonged cold spell to cold northwesterly winds and the absence of cloud cover.

Residents, particularly the elderly and those with respiratory ailments, have been advised to take precautions and avoid early-morning exposure.