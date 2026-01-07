Kolkata records coldest Jan day in 12 years

Kolkata: Kolkata recorded its coldest January day in 12 years on Tuesday, with the minimum temperature dropping to 10.2°C, nearly 7°C below normal, intensifying winter across the city.

The cold wave has spread to several South Bengal districts, including Birbhum and East Burdwan, while North Bengal areas like Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, and Darjeeling continue to face below-normal temperatures.

The IMD has also forecast dense to shallow fog in both regions, reducing visibility at isolated locations. Dry weather is expected until January 10.

Authorities have urged residents, especially the elderly and those with respiratory issues, to take precautions against the biting cold.