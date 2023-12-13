Kolkata records coldest day of season as mercury dips to 14.60C

The city on Wednesday witnessed the coldest day of the season so far with the mercury plunging down to 14.6 degree Celsius. In December 2022, the lowest temperature was recorded at 13.2 degree Celsius. On Tuesday, Kolkata’s lowest temperature had dropped to 15.8 degree Celsius.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore believes that temperature will drop further later this month. According to the MeT office, Kolkata had registered the lowest temperature at 13.2 degree Celsius on December 17 last year. On December 14 in 2021, the city had registered its lowest temperature at 15.1 degree Celsius.

“Cold spell will continue to sweep in the next couple of days with the sky remaining clear in the city and adjoining districts. There will be no major difference in the night temperature. Several South Bengal districts will witness foggy conditions early in the morning hours. The lowest temperature may hover around 15 degrees Celsius in the next few days in Kolkata and its adjoining districts. In the case of western districts, the lowest temperature will remain around 10 degrees,” a weather official said.

It may rain in several North Bengal districts. There may be rainfall in Darjeeling, Kalimpong. There is a possibility of snowfall in some parts of Darjeeling. There will be light to moderate fog in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and North Dinajpur.

The chill has been triggered by the return of the northwesterly wind that had slowed down following the formation of a low-pressure zone above Bay of Bengal earlier last week.

New Year’s eve could remain chilly in Kolkata with the mercury hovering around 13-14 degrees Celsius, predicted the Met office. But the mercury could rise again from January 1.

Incidentally, four South Bengal districts — Purulia, Bankura, Birbhum and East Burdwan — on Tuesday witnessed a temperature lower than what was recorded in Kalimpong on the same day.

These South Bengal districts on Tuesday registered lowest temperature at 11 degrees Celsius or below it while the lowest temperature of the day in Kalimpong in North Bengal remained at 11.5 degree.