Kolkata ranks 3rd in pass percentage; 3 city students among state HS toppers

Kolkata: Kolkata has secured the third spot in the state in terms of pass percentage in the 2025 Higher Secondary (HS) examination results announced on Wednesday, with three students from the city featuring in the top ten merit list.

This year, 27,119 candidates from Kolkata appeared for the HS examination. Of them, 25,336 passed, registering a pass percentage of 93.43 per cent.

The city followed East Midnapore, which topped the chart with 95.74 per cent and North 24-Parganas, which stood second with 93.53 per cent. Among the city’s top performers, Tathagata Roy, a student of Patha Bhavan, emerged as the Kolkata topper and secured the eighth position in the state by scoring 490 marks (98 per cent). Speaking after the results were announced, Tathagata said: “I expected to be in the top 10. I’ve wanted to study science since childhood, but I haven’t finalised anything yet, as there’s too much competition nowadays. I will decide within a few days.” Advising juniors, he added: “Stick to the textbooks and follow your teachers’ instructions.”

Sounak Banerjee from Taki House (government sponsored) Multipurpose School for Boys and Srijita Dutta from Bethune Collegiate School secured the ninth position in the state merit list with 489 marks (97.8 per cent), becoming the city’s joint second-highest scorers.