Kolkata ranks 19th among the world’s best cities

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, expressed her pride over Kolkata receiving global recognition on multiple fronts.

Kolkata has been ranked 19th among the world’s best cities by Travel +Leisure and has also been acknowledged by Savills’ Growth Hubs Index for its rapid development in which it has bagged the 11th rank globally. The city has also been recognised for achieving one of the best air quality indices (AQI) among major metros worldwide (2nd best metro in the world in May AQI) by IIT Delhi.

“It is a moment of immense pride to see Kolkata receiving global recognition on multiple fronts! Ranked by Travel + Leisure as one of the world’s best cities (ranked 19th in the world), acknowledged by Savills’ Growth Hubs Index for its rapid development (ranked 11th in the world), and also recognized for achieving one of the best air quality indices among major metros worldwide (2nd best metro in the world in May AQI) by IIT Delhi,” Banerjee posted on X.

According to Travel + Leisure’s annual “ World’s Best Awards” survey 2024, apart from Kolkata, only two cities in the country have featured on the list of the world’s best cities. Udaipur is second on this list while Jaipur has bagged the 21st spot.

Meanwhile, a study by IIT-Delhi’s Arun Duggal Centre of Excellence for Research in Climate Change and Air Pollution (CERCA) found Kolkata to be the second cleanest city after Chennai among the 11 metropolitan cities in the world, as far as PM2.5 concentration in the air is concerned.

PM2.5 is a major cause of concern globally as it gets deposited on the surface of the inner parts of the lung while PM10 (a little coarser) is more likely to deposit on the surfaces of the larger airways of the upper region of the lung.

“Kolkata truly shines as a beacon of progress. Our city’s journey beautifully reflects how tradition and modernity can coexist, and how development can go hand-in-hand with environmental consciousness. This recognition would not have been possible without the commitment and resilience of every Kolkatan, “ Banerjee said.

Banerjee reiterated: “Together, we are building a city that honors its heritage, drives forward with development, and cares for the environment. Let’s continue this journey together for a brighter, healthier, and even more prosperous Kolkata. Joy Hind! Joy Bangla!.”

The City of Joy’s improved ranking showcases the remarkable transformations the city has seen over the past decade, spurred by a major political change in Bengal.

Under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s leadership, the state government has launched numerous initiatives to boost tourism in the city. These efforts have focused on restoring historic landmarks, enhancing public areas, and promoting vibrant cultural festivals, all of which have significantly enriched the visitor experience and revitalised Kolkata’s appeal as a tourist destination.