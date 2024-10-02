Kolkata pujas focus on tradition, environment and inclusivity

Kolkata: This year, Kolkata’s Durga Puja celebrations are highlighting a beautiful blend of tradition, eco-awareness and inclusivity at a time when contemporary, environmental threats and alienation looms large.

Lalbagan Nabankur in North Kolkata stands out with its unique Puja pandal, featuring a lush display of 8,000 natural plants. Designed over five months, this mini-forest is a tribute to the role trees play in combating climate change. Visitors can take home plants. Donations will also be made to environmental organisations.

Club secretary Tapash Kr. Roy stressed the aim is to foster a deep love for greenery. The event was inaugurated by Padma Shri Dukhu Majhi, renowned for his lifelong dedication to planting trees. Assistant secretary Rakesh Saha added that celebrating Durga through nature reflects a deeper commitment to fighting global warming. Boshpukur Shitala Mandir is reviving its iconic 2001 “Bhaad” (clay pot) pandal for its 75th anniversary. The original design by late artist Bandhan Raha transformed how thematic pujas were viewed. This year, two pandals will be featured: One recreating the 2001 masterpiece and another titled “Sanchay” (Savings), linking the past and present. Puja committee president Kajal Sarkar acknowledged that the “Bhaad” pandal remains their most beloved creation.

Lake Yuba Sangha in South Kolkata celebrates its 63rd Durga Puja with the theme “Adi Yogi,” inspired by South Indian culture. The idol is crafted by Barun Kumar Thakur, a hearing-impaired sculptor. The club emphasises inclusivity, honouring the talents of physically challenged artists. This year’s theme highlights the cultural depth of Durga Puja while celebrating community resilience.

Such celebrations reflect Kolkata’s evolving Durga Puja traditions, merging cultural heritage with environmental and social consciousness.