Kolkata prepares for R-Day grand parade

Kolkata: India is celebrating its 76th Republic Day with full pomp and patriotic fervor at Red Road in Kolkata.

The parade will depict the richness of the nation’s cultural heritage and show projects put together by states across the country. A full dress rehearsal was conducted on Thursday ahead of the grand celebrations, which comprises a spectacular march-past by contingents of the Indian Armed Forces, mesmerising performances by schoolchildren and an impressive flypast by the Indian Air Force.

The Artillery contingent, presenting an image of precision and discipline, was commanded by Captain Rohit Sharma; the Infantry contingent marched under the leadership of Lt Col Dileep Singh Khangrot. Lt Cdr Renu Ramdurg led the Indian Navy contingent, as an epitome of the maritime prowess of the nation; the Air Force contingent added some splendour, to the skyward splendour, of this event through Flying Officer Rohan.

The parade promises a thrilling spectacle with a show of the defence capabilities of India, cultural diversity and the unyielding spirit of unity and patriotism.