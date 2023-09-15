Kolkata Port’s Haldia Oil Jetty handles biggest vessel in its history

Kolkata: Authorities of Syamaprasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata, shared on Thursday that the port achieved a historical milestone when for the first time a Monrovian-flagged biggest vessel arrived at its Haldia Oil Jetty (HOJ) at the Haldia Dock Complex (HDC) of the port.



The vessel ‘M.T. CLEAROCEAN AJAX’ anchored at HOJ-3 of HDC with 48,111 MT of Naphtha which is the highest-ever parcel load of such naphtha on account of HPL.

The vessel is manned by 22 Georgian crew. The vessel sailed from Port Mina al Ahmadia, Kuwait, with 82,271 MT Naphtha. Thereafter discharging about 34,160 MT at Visakhapatnam, the vessel sailed for HDC.

Appreciating this significant achievement, SMP chairman Rathendra Raman said that the calling of such a big vessel at HDC of Kolkata Port which has an 8.7 metre draft is a laudable landmark in the history of the port. He added that despite SMP Kolkata being the only riverine major port in the country, it has been consistently maintaining its pivotal position in Indian major ports for the last 153 years.