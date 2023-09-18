Kolkata Port waives 25% electricity charge for reefer containers with perishable goods

kolkata: In a bid to alleviate operational costs for exporters dealing with perishable goods, Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata, has decided to waive 25 per cent of the electricity charge for refrigerated (reefer) containers.



In a statement issued by the Kolkata Port, it said that the Kolkata Dock System (KDS) of the port has announced a 25 per cent waiver on electricity charges for reefer containers. This initiative, effective until September 10, 2024, is tailor-made to alleviate operational costs for exporters dealing with sensitive cargo such as fruits, vegetables, meats, and pharmaceuticals. Considering the average dwell time of reefer containers, around Rs 4,000 per TEU will be saved.

“With a substantial reefer container park boasting 408 points, SMP Kolkata stands as a hub of excellence for the handling and transportation of perishable goods. Located in the heart of the city, it offers unparalleled accessibility to the states of Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, and the North East, providing a strategic advantage for exporters in these regions,” said Rathendra Raman, chairman of the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata.

Reefer containers, short for refrigerated containers, are specially designed units equipped with refrigeration systems. These containers play a pivotal role in maintaining the freshness and quality of perishable goods during transportation. They are critical in the global logistics ecosystem, ensuring that goods such as fruits, vegetables, meats, and pharmaceuticals reach their destination in optimal condition.

Raman further stated that being the last port of call and in close proximity to Bangladesh, Kolkata Port serves as the one-stop destination for Bangladesh-bound cargo. This strategic advantage makes it the preferred choice for exporters seeking efficient and seamless connectivity to our neighbouring country. This strategic intervention not only makes the export of perishables more financially viable but also aligns with KDS’s commitment to sustainable trade practices, he remarked.