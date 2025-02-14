Kolkata Port to lease out 5 acres at Nature Park for ‘Eco-Wellness Hub’

Kolkata: The Syamaprasad Mookerjee Port Trust, Kolkata, is seeking to lease out about five acres of land at the Nature Park on Taratala Road for setting up an ‘Eco-Wellness Hub’ and tourism centre.

The port is inviting bids through e-tender cum e-auction process. The bid opening date was scheduled on February 14, 2025. The plot of land which the port seeks to lease out for 30 years, measures 22,293.03 sqm approximately which is about five acres.

Sources said the permitted use of the leased land parcel will be an ‘assembly building’. Since the land parcel has large water bodies and greenery, it is ecologically sensitive with rich biodiversity. Therefore, the land is to be developed as an Eco-Wellness Hub which will continue to contribute to the objective of greener port surroundings. It was also learnt that the lessee will have no rights on the water bodies around the leased land parcels which have been given to Mudiali Fisheries Cooperative Limited (MFCL) for fishing by the port authorities. The activities or developments permitted on the said plot of land will be a tourist centre, restaurant/café/bar/lounge, eco cottages, swimming pool, bird watching towers, cycling facility, multipurpose area, among other things that won’t disrupt the ecosystem of the place. The lessee would develop the leased parcels based on the best suited permissible uses from the prescribed list.

Sources said the port wants the area to be developed as a nature hub for visitors since eco tourism is a new trend developing in the tourism industry, especially post Covid. It was opined that since most such eco tourism spots are on the outskirts of Kolkata, this can be the first such hub within the limits of the city. Commercial activity of the lessee will be strictly confined to leased areas only.

The non-leased area surrounding the leased property along the water bodies cannot be concretised. For beautification of the nature park, the area can be developed using wood or other sustainable materials subject to approval from port authorities.

The port authorities will, however, be free to implement new projects in non-leased land for beautification and enhancement of the park, it was learnt.

The wastes generated from the Eco-Wellness Hub will have to be handled by the lessee as per rules and guidance of Kolkata Municipal Corporation.