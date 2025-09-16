Kolkata Port signs Rs 740-crore pact with JSW Infrastructure

Kolkata: In a significant step towards boosting maritime infrastructure, Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK) on Monday signed a Concession Agreement with JSW Infrastructure Ltd. for the mechanisation and modernisation of berths 7 and 8 at Netaji Subhas Dock under Kolkata Dock System.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Rathendra Raman, chairman of SMPK, Devki Nandan, director of JSW Infrastructure Ltd., and Samrat Rahi, deputy chairman of SMPK. Senior officials of SMPK’s Kolkata Dock System and members of the JSW Infra team also attended the ceremony. The project entails reconstruction of berth 8 and mechanization of berths 7 and 8 by installing rail-mounted quay cranes (RMQC) to enable faster container cargo handling. A 25-acre back-up area will also be developed to support terminal operations.

The concession period will span 30 years, with JSW Infra set to operate the berths once modernisation is complete. Designed to handle up to 5 lakh twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) annually, the project involves a total investment of Rs 740 crore.

Chairman Rathendra Raman said the modernisation of these key berths reaffirms SMPK’s commitment to strengthening port infrastructure in line with the Centre’s vision of building world-class ports.