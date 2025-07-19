Kolkata Port signs MoU to revamp ‘historic’ Doi-Ghat

Kolkata: Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK), and TNS Logi-Park Pvt. Ltd. have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the redevelopment, renovation and beautification of the historic Doi-Ghat.

An issued statement by Kolkata Port stated: “Located on the banks of the Hooghly River at the confluence with the Adi Ganga opposite Howrah, Dai-Ghat—also known as Doi Ghat—owes its name to the Bengali word for curd, reflecting its links to the local dairy trade. The ghat once served as a landing and marketplace where goods like curd, transported from Howrah in earthen pots, were traded. Its strategic location made it a key node in riverine commerce between rural Bengal and the city of Calcutta.”

The MoU was signed at the SMPK head office at 15 Strand Road, Kolkata, in the presence of SMPK chairman Rathendra Raman and deputy chairman Samrat Rahi.

Representing TNS Logi-Park were CEO RP Singh, CFO Aditya Roy, and operations head Vishal Singh, along with other senior officials. This is the third such initiative by SMPK, which previously partnered with Adani Group and PS Realty for renovating Kumartuli and Nimtalla Ghats, respectively. Under the agreement, SMPK will provide access to the site along with electricity, water and security arrangements.

It will also facilitate statutory clearances and drainage provisions necessary for executing the project. After completion, the renovated ghat will be maintained by SMPK.

Speaking at the event, Raman highlighted the historic and trade-related importance of Dai-Ghat and termed the project as part of the broader Hooghly riverfront development initiative. TNS Logi-Park CEO RP Singh said the project would focus on enhancing infrastructure while preserving the legacy of the ghat’s association with the trade of dairy products, sugar and salt.

The collaboration is part of SMP Kolkata’s larger strategy to promote urban renewal and public-private partnerships in riverfront development.