Kolkata Port signs MoU to restore Nimtala Ghat

Kolkata: Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK), on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with PS Group Realty Private Limited for the redevelopment and beautification of Nimtala Ghat under PS Group’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

The agreement was formalized at SMPK’s Head Office at 15, Strand Road, in the presence of SMPK chairman Rathendra Raman, deputy chairman Samrat Rahi, directors of PS Group— Saurav Dugar, Gaurav Dugar and Arun Sancheti—and senior officials of SMPK.

As per the MoU, PS Group will undertake the complete redevelopment and permitted construction of Nimtalla Immersion Ghat, including beautification and landscaping, with full support from SMPK. The port authority will provide free access, electricity, water, security and facilitate statutory clearances and drainage provisions. Upon completion, the redeveloped Ghat will be handed over to SMPK for long-term maintenance.

SMPK chairman Raman said the initiative reflects a commitment to sustainable urban development and preservation of cultural heritage. He noted that Nimtalla Ghat holds spiritual and social importance for citizens and its revitalisation would enhance the riverfront and foster civic pride.

PS Group director Saurav Dugar stated that the group is honored to participate in the rejuvenation of the sacred site, aiming to improve hygiene and the environment for public use.

This collaboration is positioned as an example of public-private partnership in preserving urban heritage and reimagining public spaces.