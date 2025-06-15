Kolkata Port sets new record in cargo traffic

Kolkata: Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMP), Kolkata registered a 27.56 per cent rise in overall cargo throughput during April–May 2025 compared to the same period last year.

An issued statement read that the port handled 11.252 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo, up from 8.821 MMT during April–May 2024.

The Haldia Dock Complex (HDC) led the growth with 8.139 MMT, marking a 27.45 per cent rise from last year’s 6.386 MMT. The Kolkata Dock System (KDS) followed with 3.113 MMT, a 27.84 per cent increase from 2.435 MMT last year. Key drivers at HDC included increases in POL products, vegetable oil, coking coal and container tonnage. KDS also saw gains in finished fertilisers, pulses and food grains.

HDC handled commodities such as thermal coal, raw petroleum coke and iron & steel for the first time in this period. Likewise, KDS managed coking coal, timber and food grains that were absent in April–May 2024.

Container traffic surged 31.23 per cent with SMP Kolkata handling 1,53,037 TEUs, up from 1,16,620 TEUs last year. HDC’s contribution of 28,304 TEUs marked a 76.18 per cent year-on-year increase, highlighting its growing container handling efficiency.

Chairman Rathendra Raman praised the achievement, stating: “This growth is a testament to the dedication and synergy among our teams, stakeholders and partners.”