Kolkata Port sees record 45% cargo growth in April 2025

Kolkata: The Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMP), Kolkata, has recorded a 45.32 per cent year-on-year cargo growth in April 2025, handling 5.967 million metric tonnes (MMT) compared to 4.106 MMT in April 2024.

According to port authorities, such a performance established the Kolkata Port as India’s fastest-growing major port for the month, reinforcing its critical role in Eastern India’s maritime logistics. The Haldia Dock Complex (HDC) led the surge, processing 4.363 MMT, a 45.77 per cent increase from 2.993 MMT in April 2024. The Kolkata Dock System (KDS) also excelled, handling 1.604 MMT, up 44.12 per cent from 1.113 MMT last year. Key commodities driving this growth included petroleum, oil and lubricant products, LPG, vegetable oil, coking coal, thermal coal, manganese ore, fly ash and containers at HDC, while KDS saw gains in finished fertilizers, pulses, foodgrains and containerised cargo. Container throughput rose by 31.18 per cent, with 75,716 TEUs handled in April 2025 (KDS: 62,021 TEUs; HDC: 13,695 TEUs) compared to 57,717 TEUs in April 2024. Port chairman Rathendra Raman attributed this success to the dedication of the SMP Kolkata team, stakeholder support and guidance from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. He lauded the port’s dynamic workforce and users for their relentless efforts.

“This milestone highlights SMP Kolkata’s growing prominence in India’s maritime sector, enhancing its capacity to support regional trade and national economic goals.

The port’s robust performance sets a strong foundation for sustained growth in 2025,” said an issued statement.