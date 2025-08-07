Kolkata Port seeks synergy with Rlys, highlights state’s industrial potential

Kolkata: Rathendra Raman, chairman of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMPK), has emphasised the need for coordinated synergy between the railways and the port to ensure seamless cargo movement to the hinterland.

Speaking at the Rail Synergy Summit 2025, organised by CII West Bengal in Kolkata, Raman stated that SMPK handled 65 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo last year, of which 35 MMT was transported by the railways.

Ajit B. Chavan, Additional CEO and Chief Seller Officer of the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) under the Union Ministry of Commerce & Industry, spoke about the growing synergy among GeM, the Railways and the

MSME sector. Citing statistics, he noted that the total business value transacted through the GeM portal rose from Rs 420 crore in 2016 to Rs 5.4 lakh crore in 2025, with MSMEs contributing 37 per cent of this. Chavan highlighted that although West Bengal is the second-largest hub for MSMEs in the country, only 18,000 MSMEs from the state are currently engaged in business on the GeM portal—indicating significant untapped potential.

Md Asad Alam, managing director of Braithwaite & Co., pointed out that out of 30 wagon manufacturers in India, eight are based in Bengal. He said this positions the state to emerge as a hub for the rolling stock sector and supports the development of an ancillary industry in the region.

During the event, a CII summit paper titled “Empowering Railways: B2B, B2G, MSME & Industry Synergies, Sourcing for Sustainable Future” was also unveiled.