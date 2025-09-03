Kolkata Port posts 16% cargo growth in April-Aug

Kolkata: Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMP Kolkata) has recorded a 16.02 per cent growth in cargo handling during April to August 2025, strengthening its position in the maritime sector.

An issued statement read that the port handled 28.236 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo in the five-month period, up from 24.337 MMT during the same time last year.

Both the Haldia Dock Complex (HDC) and Kolkata Dock System (KDS) contributed significantly to this performance.

HDC registered a robust 13.23 per cent rise, handling 20.625 MMT of cargo compared to 18.216 MMT in April-August 2024. KDS, meanwhile, posted an even stronger growth of 24.35 per cent, with cargo volumes rising to 7.611 MMT from 6.121 MMT last year.

Chairman Rathendra Raman said: “This achievement is a testament to the relentless commitment of our officers, employees and stakeholders, whose collective efforts have powered SMPK’s journey of growth.”

He added that SMP Kolkata is not only driving growth but also emerging as a symbol of resilience, innovation and partnership in India’s maritime trade.

The port, he said, remains focused on improving operational efficiency and infrastructure to support expanding trade volumes and contribute further to the nation’s economic progress.