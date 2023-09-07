Kolkata Port plans to increase capacity to 115 MT

The chairman of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata, Rathendra Raman has said that the Port is projected to improve its growth in the coming years with the implementation of various infrastructures upgradation initiatives. Projects worth more than Rs 5,000 crore are lined up. Through this, the Port plans to increase capacity to 115 million tons (MT) from the present 87 million tonnes. He added that the Port will be the driver of trade and prosperity and sought support of all the stakeholders.