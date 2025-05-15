Kolkata Port plans to convert 3 pilot launches into tourist floating venues

Kolkata: Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK) is inviting proposals to repurpose three of its historic pilot launches — PL Rupsa, PL Hooghly, and PL Gopal — into dynamic floating venues for tourism, culture and leisure along the Hooghly River.

An issued statement by the port authorities stated that originally built in the 1990s to guide ships, these vessels are now poised to become cultural landmarks, reimagining heritage tourism in Bengal.

According to Kolkata Port, the vessels could be repurposed as floating cafés, heritage cruises, mobile museums, wedding venues, or performance spaces, blending history with modern vibrancy. “This initiative aims to preserve maritime legacy while fostering community and economic growth,” the statement read. The PL Rupsa and PL Hooghly, built in 1997 with steel hulls, offers 1,000–2,000 square feet of space, accommodating 50–100 guests. The PL Gopal, constructed in 1994 with a fiberglass hull, provides 800-1,000 square feet for 30-50 people.

To support this transformation, Kolkata Port will offer free berthing at the Kolkata Dock System for repairs and retrofitting, plus complimentary jetty space for operations. “This project aligns with SMPK’s vision to revitalize Kolkata’s riverfront, merging tourism, culture and commerce. By fostering collaboration among entrepreneurs and cultural stakeholders, it aims to create sustainable, revenue-generating assets that enhance public engagement with the Hooghly River,” a port official said.

The port authorities are learnt to have drawn inspiration from the earlier successful conversion of the paddle steamer P.S. Bhopal into ‘Bengal Paddle’ for heritage tours and events. The paddle steamer, built in 1944 at the Dumbarton Shipyard in Scotland by William Denny & Company, was originally part of a flotilla of steamers imported to navigate the rivers of undivided Bengal.

It was designed for shallow waters with a draft of just over five feet, ideal for the Hooghly River. In 2019, the Kolkata Port initiated its restoration through a public-private partnership with Eastern Navigation Pvt. Ltd., costing around Rs 6 crore. It now features a riverine museum, restaurant and event spaces, accommodating up to 500 passengers for heritage cruises and commercial events.