Kolkata Port plans Rs 2.73 cr proj for ship navigation safety

Kolkata: The Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMP), Kolkata, has planned a Rs 2.73 crore project to maintain round-the-clock surveillance of 91 navigational lights along the Hooghly River, one of the busiest waterways in eastern India.

The initiative aims to improve ship navigation safety and ensure the uninterrupted movement of vessels between Diamond Harbour and Kolkata.

An official said the two-year project will engage a qualified agency to deploy security personnel along both banks of the Hooghly for continuous monitoring of light towers and columns. The guards will be responsible for ensuring that all lights remain operational, reporting any malfunction within hours and replacing defective units before sunset.

A stock of replacement lights, supplied by the port, will be maintained by the contractor for emergency use to prevent any disruption in night-time navigation. “These transit lights are critical for guiding vessels safely through the narrow and curving Hooghly channel. Even a short blackout can cause delays, congestion, or safety hazards,” said the port official.

“The surveillance system will strengthen round-the-clock vigilance and help prevent pilferage and damage,” it was highlighted. The

surveillance will continue in all weather conditions. Contractors will be paid on a “per light per day” basis, with a ceiling of 91 lights, though the number may increase by up to 20 per cent if needed. Any delay of more than four hours in reporting faults will attract penalties, and damaged or stolen parts must be replaced at the contractor’s cost, it was learnt.

The port has also made compliance with the Minimum Wages Act, the Contract Labour Act, the Payment of Wages Act and other labour and safety laws mandatory for the selected agency. Monthly payments will be released within 45 days of verified reports.

Port officials said the initiative forms part of Kolkata Port’s broader plan to modernise its navigation network and ensure safe, reliable operations along the Hooghly—a river that remains vital for maritime trade and port activity in eastern India.