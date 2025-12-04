Kolkata Port plans riverfront facelift between Chotelal & Mullick ghats

Kolkata: A busy and ageing stretch of the Hooghly riverbank between Chotelal ki Ghat and Mullick Ghat is all set for a major upgrade, with the Syamaprasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPA) moving ahead with the first phase of its riverfront development initiative.

Sources confirmed that the port has invited bids for work valued at a little over Rs 6.17 crore, marking the launch of Phase I of a larger beautification plan. The project covers the zone beside the Mullick Ghat flower market on Strand Bank Road, an area that sees constant footfall throughout the day and has long required structural strengthening as well as cleaner, safer access for regular users. An official said that the work, to be carried out over a period of 455 days, focuses on stabilising the riverbank and renewing worn-out portions of the ghat that have been in use for decades.

The plan includes installing a new set of reinforced concrete piles to support the edge of the bank, laying fresh beams and slabs, constructing close to 80 new steps leading down to the river and introducing stone flooring to create a more durable and uniform surface for visitors.

Old masonry and damaged concrete will be removed wherever necessary, and all debris from the site will have to be transported out of the port’s jurisdiction. Any material found to be reusable will be handed back to port stores for future use.

Given the dense activity in the area, port authorities stressed that the project will be executed without disrupting daily movement.

There will be continuous barricading, display clear signage, ensure proper lighting during low-visibility hours and follow strict safety precautions for both workers and the public. Construction materials and machinery would be confined within the designated work zone, and the area will be cleaned regularly throughout the project period to avoid congestion.

Although this is the first phase, the port official views the upgrade as an important step towards improving a wider stretch of the Hooghly riverfront. Once completed, the renewed segment is expected to offer safer access, sturdier riverbank support and a cleaner, more usable space for the thousands who walk through these ghats each day.