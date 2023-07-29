Kolkata Port invites e-tender-cum-e-auction for devpt of ‘iconic riverfront commercial complex’ at Strand Road

Kolkata: The Syamaprasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK) has recently invited e-tender-cum-e-auction from a group of Indian or international entrepreneurs or companies for allotment of land for development of an ‘iconic riverfront commercial complex’ in Kolkata, at Strand Road on a long-term lease of 60 years without renewal option against payment on annual rent basis.



The Kolkata Port intends to develop a riverfront commercial complex with state-of-the-art infrastructure at the prime business district and vantage point of Kolkata city — on Strand Road — surrounding the Armenian Ghat. The Armenian warehouse is flanked by the Hooghly River on the west side with a ghat, in close proximity to Howrah Bridge, opposite Howrah Station.

Port sources said that the following usages will be permissible to be developed as part of the facility: boutique hotel, high street retail or shopping mall, office spaces, banquet hall/auditorium, sports club and multilevel car parking. Apart from these, the developer may propose any other suitable product mix for the site and has to beautify the surrounding of the existing Armenian Ghat as a public recreational space. The jetty available at Armenian Ghat may be augmented for ferry service across the river as an alternate mode of transport or also for heritage tours.

Factors that are to be taken into account during design regulations for the commercial complex include ensuring environmental and cultural inclusivity. It is learnt that “the need to preserve and incorporate unique cultural and societal iconography of regions into the spatial order of settings of the site area is to be considered and implemented.”

Further, under ‘Built heritage’, the structure present at the site, surroundings of the site and historical importance of the site is to be kept in mind while designing. As part of natural heritage, Hooghly River has to be promoted through design. The port authorities are of the opinion that to diversify the service offerings and to increase the revenue potential of SMPK for its future sustainability, it is exploring new business offerings such as development of a domestic and international cruise terminal at Kolkata. In order to support cruise tourism in Kolkata, the land banks of Hooghly riverfront need to be developed with hospitality, leisure, recreation, adventure, amusement and entertainment such that it caters to the tourists visiting the city as well as meets the demand for riverfront public recreation space for the citizens.