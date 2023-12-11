Kolkata Port invites bids for land allotment at Strand Road

Kolkata: Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Trust (SMP), Kolkata is inviting e-tenders for allotment of a vacant land opposite to its head office at Strand Road for development of business-cum-commercial complex on a long term lease of 30 years.



It was learnt that the Kolkata Port is willing to allot about 4225 sqm of land located at 15 Strand Road opposite to the port’s head office. The port authorities want that the land be utilised for a commercial centre.

The permitted purposes for the lease are banquet/conference halls with dining room/boutique shops/ retail outlets, guest room. The construction may also house a rooftop eatery such as a café/themed restaurant. A mini auditorium with multi-level car parking facility, an office and open air theatre are also possibilities. The annual reserve rent has been fixed at Rs 1,40,24,894 approximately.

It was also highlighted that the bidders must take note that a space for parking of 30 port vehicles has to be kept at the said project area free-of-cost for the entire lease period.

The port authorities have also highlighted that the plot of land/structure/property will be allotted in a single parcel on ‘as is where is’ basis and under no circumstances any of it will be subdivided into parts to accommodate more than one lessee. The lessee will have to commence utilisation of the allotted plot of land within a period of 24 months from the date of commencement of lease. The plot will be leased for 30 years without any option for renewal from the date of handing over of property. However, the responsibility of keeping the plot free of encroachment will lie with the lessee during the entire lease period. Early this year, the Kolkata Port had invited e-tender-cum-e-auction from a group of Indian or international entrepreneurs or companies for allotment of land for development of an ‘iconic riverfront commercial complex’ in Kolkata at Strand Bank Road on a long term lease of 60 years.

The objective is to develop a riverfront commercial complex with state-of-the-art infrastructure at the prime business district and vantage point of Kolkata city on Strand Road surrounding the

Armenian Ghat.

The Armenian warehouse is flanked by the Hooghly River on the west side with a ghat, in close proximity to Howrah Bridge, right opposite the Howrah Station.