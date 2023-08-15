‘Kolkata Port has potential to attract Rs 1 lakh cr investment’

Kolkata: The Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMP), Kolkata, has the potential of attracting investments worth Rs 1 lakh crore in the days to come and in turn, generate employment opportunities for the youths of Bengal, said Sarbananda Sonowal, Union minister of Port and Shipping.



While addressing a press conference in Kolkata ahead of the Global Maritime India Summit that is to take place in Delhi in October, Sonowal on Monday said that keeping in view the growth of infrastructure of the Port, the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port has the potential of attracting one lakh crore investment in the days to come. Further, he highlighted that under the Sagarmala programme alone, the Port has the potential of attracting investments worth Rs 12,000 crore.

According to the information made available by the Port authorities, Kolkata Port is adding more capacity. It plans to reach 115 MT from the present 87.35 MT by 2030. This envisages an investment of Rs 5,215.47 crore. A total of 12 projects have been earmarked, six each for Kidderpore Dock System (KDS) and Haldia Dock Complex (HDC).

Some of the projects include the Salukhali liquid cargo handling jetty at Haldia, rejuvenation of the Kidderpore Docks (KPD-I West) and the mechanisation of Berth no-2 at HDC.

The Kolkata Port is presently seeking investments for projects that are to be executed through a PPP model. It is planning the development of the first multimodal logistics park in Kolkata with a state-of-the-art warehousing complex with cold storage and truck terminal and ancillary facilities and road/rail connectivity. It is to come up on 60 acres of land near Netaji Subhas Dock and Kidderpore Dock. An EOI has been floated and a tender is awaited for a 30 year lease. The port authorities are also planning the development of a commercial complex near Armenian Ghat.

For projects under Haldia Dock System, Kolkata Port is expecting a transfer of land measuring 174.34 acres from Hindustan Fertiliser Corporation Limited. Sources said that the handover process is ongoing. The Port aims to make gainful utilisation of the land.