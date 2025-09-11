Kolkata Port handles arrival of 16 new Metro coaches

Kolkata: Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK) has facilitated the arrival of another consignment of Metro coaches for the city.

On Tuesday, the vessel MV Spring Shine berthed at Netaji Subhas Dock carrying 16 Eastern Railway Metro coaches along with spares. The consignment is being handled and stevedored by M/s T.P. Roy Choudhury. After unloading, the coaches will be moved via the Kolkata Dock System’s railway tracks to be deployed on Metro’s network in the city.

SMPK chairman Rathendra Raman said the arrival of the coaches was “not just a port operation” but a reflection of the country’s commitment to modern infrastructure. This is the third such consignment of Metro coaches handled by SMP Kolkata.