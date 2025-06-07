Kolkata Port eyes land asset utilisation for port-led industrialisation

Kolkata: With an eye towards port-led industrialisation in Bengal, Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK) recently hosted a workshop under NAVIC Cell-11, focusing on its land assets.

Chaired by Rathendra Raman, IRTS, chairperson of SMPK, the event convened estate officials from major ports across India, fostering collaboration in both physical and virtual formats to address critical industry challenges.

The workshop saw in-person participation from officials representing V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority, Chennai Port Authority, Paradip Port Authority, Visakhapatnam Port Authority, Mumbai Port Authority, Haldia Dock Complex, and Kolkata Dock System. Virtual attendees from Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA), and Cochin Port Authority (CoPA) ensured nationwide representation, underscoring the workshop’s significance.

Key discussions centered on finalising the “Revised One Time Settlement Scheme (OTSS) for Tenants and Ex-Tenants” and introducing an “OTSS for Sitting Occupants.” These schemes aim to regularise occupancy, resolve long-standing disputes, and reduce legal cases.

A Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) for breach regularisation was also formulated, alongside a Standard Lease Agreement and a review of Recruitment Rules (RRs). Proposals for a hierarchical structure for estate departments across ports were also deliberated, aiming to streamline operations.

Rathendra Raman, addressing the gathering, emphasised the transformative potential of the OTSS. “This scheme offers tenants and ex-tenants a fair opportunity to regularise their status, clearing disputes and minimising litigation,” he stated.

The initiative is expected to enhance transparency and foster trust among stakeholders. The workshop concluded with a unified commitment from participating ports to implement schemes like OTSS to reduce disputes and promote operational clarity. By addressing critical issues such as land management and asset utilisation, SMPK’s initiative marks a significant step toward port-led industrialisation, reinforcing India’s maritime sector as a driver of economic growth.

The outcomes of this workshop are poised to set a precedent for efficient port governance and sustainable development across the country’s major ports, said a port official.