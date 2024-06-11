Kolkata Port connects Haldia & China with direct vessel service

Kolkata: The Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK) on Monday announced a direct weekly express service linking Port Klang and Yangon, marking a new era in shipping and logistics while also announcing that it is set to launch a regular container train service between Haldia Dock and Kolkata.



The port recently launched a direct container vessel service linking Haldia, Malaysia and Myanmar. In an issued statement on Monday, the port’s Haldia Dock Complex (HDC) said this direct weekly express Service linking Port Klang and Yangon, marked a new era in shipping and logistics.

Rathendra Raman, chairman, SMP Kolkata said: “This first-of-its-kind service debuted with the successful berthing of the vessel SITC Nagoya at the Haldia International Container Terminal on June 6, arriving directly from Shanghai, China.”

The second vessel in this pioneering loop service, SITC Tianjin, is scheduled to call at HDC from China around June 12.

Further, the port shared that it is set to launch a regular container train service between Haldia Dock and Kolkata. In an issued statement, it said that the Haldia Dock, with its deeper drafts, can accommodate larger container vessels, allowing importers to bring in more cargo.

This cargo can then be efficiently transported by train to Kolkata, providing an integrated, cost-effective logistics solution that extends to the customers’ doorsteps.