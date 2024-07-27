Kolkata Port conducts training on reservation policies

Kolkata: A three-day training programme was conducted by the Labour& IR Division of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata from July 24 to July 26 aimed at addressing the “crucial knowledge gap” in the implementation of the Government of India’s reservation policies.



The training saw the participation of 27 individuals representing all divisions of Kolkata Dock System and Haldia Dock Complex. The programme aimed to cover various constitutional provisions and their applicability for reservations in services concerning SC/ST/OBC and PWD categories. It included discussions on the roles and functions of liaison officers, reservation rules for both direct recruitment and promotion, maintenance of rosters, judgments of the High Court/Supreme Court, and provisions of the Disability Act, 2016.

Kolkata Port chairman Rathendra Raman said: “This programme is expected to enhance participants’ understanding and skills in maintaining reservation rosters as per official guidelines, ensuring more effective implementation of these essential policies”.