‘Kolkata Port breaks all-time record by handling 66.4 MMT cargo’

Kolkata: The Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMP), Kolkata is learnt to have broken an all-time record by handling 66.4 Million Metric Tonnes (MMT) of cargo, marking a 1.11 per cent increase from the previous record of 65.66 MMT moved in 2022-23.

Rathendra Raman, chairperson, SMP, Kolkata attributed this “unprecedented throughput” to a series of strategic initiatives implemented by the port to enhance productivity, safety measures, business development, and overall capacity utilisation.

Highlighting Haldia Dock Complex’s (HDC) significant contribution, he noted that the HDC handled 49.54 MMT in FY 2023-24, marking its highest cargo volume ever since its inception and surpassing the previous record of 48.608 MMT in FY 2022-23, representing an increase of 1.91 per cent. Meanwhile, Kolkata Dock System KDS managed 16.856 MMT of cargo in 2023-24 compared to 17.052 MMT in 2022-23. The chairperson emphasised the port’s robust financial performance in 2023-24, achieving a net surplus of Rs 501.73 crore as well, a significant 65 per cent growth over the previous year’s net surplus of Rs. 304.07 crore, marking a remarkable accomplishment.

Raman also attributed the achievement for the growth in diverse cargo types, the influx of new and additional cargo and the multi-faceted user-friendly measures, such as better services, improved facilities, cost-effective and customer-friendly charges and all-out efforts of the workers of the port. The port, which is emphasising the PPP model, informed that three more projects (Berth No 5 for HDC, strengthening and mechanisation of Berth no. 7 and 8 NSD and floating crane at Diamond Harbour at a cost of Rs 1160 crore, incremental capacity addition of 4.5 MMT) are likely to reach award stage by 2024-25.