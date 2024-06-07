Kolkata Port begins direct container vessel service connecting Malaysia, Haldia & Myanmar

Kolkata: The Haldia Dock Complex (HDC) of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMP), Kolkata has commenced direct container vessel service connecting Malaysia, Haldia and Myanmar.

An issued statement by the port on Thursday announced that the Haldia Dock Complex and Port Klang and Yangon is to be linked by direct weekly service with a first of its kind weekly express service.

The collaborative project has been announced by SITC, a leading Intra Asia operator. Through this service the Far East ports including China and Japan will be connected to SMP, Kolkata via Port Kelang.

The first vessel SITC Nagoya berthed at Haldia International Container Terminal, HDC on June 6, sailing directly from Shanghai, China. The second vessel in the loop service SITC Tianjin will call HDC around June 12.

It is for the first time in the history of Kolkata Port operations that a weekly regular direct service from Yangon / Port Klang will call to Haldia Container Terminal operated by J M Baxi Ports and Logistics. Thereafter, the port rotation of this weekly service will be Port Klang-Haldia Dock Complex-Yangon Port-Port Kelang/Shanghai.

The port authorities are expecting that with addition of more vessels in this service in the coming weeks the shipping circuit connecting Kolkata Port to Myanmar and Port Kelang with the direct service till Shanghai will be strengthened.

“The service is expected to benefit the shippers in Bengal and other fast developing states of Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and the entire North East as the region will benefit with the faster, cheaper transit time and direct connectivity for their exports and imports.

This service will also help connect cargoes to Nepal and Bhutan and emerging NE states,” read the statement. Rathendra Raman, chairman, SMP Kolkata said: “It is expected that with the commencement of this direct service the cost of shipment will be cheaper by about 35 per cent for the cargo from Far East countries to SMP, Kolkata compared to the traditional route, encouraging cargo/trade owners of India, Malaysia, Mayanmar, China and Japan on a regular basis.”