Kolkata Port awards Rs 365.88 crore berth mechanisation project to GBTPL

Kolkata: Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK) has awarded the concession for mechanising berth number 5 (formerly berth 4B) at the Haldia Dock Complex (HDC) to Ganges Bulk Terminal Pvt. Ltd. (GBTPL).

The project is expected to reduce vessel turnaround time, strengthen HDC’s role as a key maritime gateway for the region and deliver long-term economic benefits for the national maritime sector.

An issued statement read that the total cost of Rs 365.88 crore includes GBTPL’s investment of Rs. 343.58 crore and a government contribution of Rs 22.30 crore through internal and extra budgetary resources (IEBR).

The project is targeted for completion by December 2027.

The project will be executed on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) basis under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

The berth will be mechanised to handle dry bulk cargo, with a designed capacity of 5 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA).

The development will cover 44 acres (1.78 lakh sq m) and aims to improve operational efficiency and increase cargo throughput.

The signing and award ceremony was attended by Rathendra Raman, chairman, SMPK; Samrat Rahi, deputy chairman, SMPK; Manas Mondal, general manager (engineering), HDC; senior port officials; A. K. Dutta, senior vice president (project), Ripley and director of GBTPL; and Golden Sinha, director, Ripley & Co.

Raman said the mechanisation project was a step towards transforming HDC into a world-class cargo handling hub. He noted that the partnership with GBTPL would boost operational capabilities and contribute to India’s maritime growth and the economy of eastern India.