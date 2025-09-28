Kolkata Port adopts Sunderbans village for development

Kolkata: Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK) has adopted Satyadaspur, a remote fishing village in the Sunderbans, under the ‘Swachh Sujal Gaon’ initiative, aiming for sustained, multi-pronged community development.

The move was announced during Swachhotsav 2025 and marks a significant step in improving the socio-economic landscape of one of the region’s most marginalised settlements.

Located about 128 km from Kolkata, Satyadaspur is accessible only after a long road journey followed by a 20-km boat ride through the Gangetic delta and mangrove forests.

On September 22, a delegation led by SMPK chairperson Rathendra Raman, along with heads of departments and senior officers, visited the village to outline interventions in sanitation, education, health, hygiene, solar energy, nutrition and livelihood support. The initiative will be implemented in collaboration with the NGO ‘Our Association of Remedy’ (OAR).

The inaugural programme saw participation from local authorities, police, villagers and children. Immediate outreach included a medical camp, distribution of cloth bags to discourage plastic use, and awareness on hygiene. Officials and villagers jointly took part in a shramdaan, cleaning village roads and public spaces, followed by a rally led by children carrying placards on cleanliness and sustainability.

A tree plantation drive, where around 1,000 saplings were planted, capped the day’s activities. SMPK also pledged to construct a bundh road, set up toilets, distribute bins, provide solar power, nutritional supplements and assist self-help groups. The initiative aims to transform Satyadaspur into a model of cleanliness, sustainability and resilience.