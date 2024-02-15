Kolkata Police warns people against cyber fraud

The Kolkata Police, through its social media page, warned people against two styles of cyber fraud.

Police said it came to light that people are receiving random WhatsApp messages offering work from home opportunities with lucrative income. If one shows interest, the fraudsters ask the person to like some videos on Youtube. People initially get paid but are later added to a Telegram group chat where they are asked to pay for the next task which promises a lucrative reward after completion. Police have urged people not to fall in this trap. In some cases, random people are called and told that a parcel with their name has narcotics. They are then told that to avoid legal action they have to pay but if one pays then more money is demanded. Citizens are being advised not to reply to such phone calls and get in touch with the police as soon as possible.