Kolkata Police warns about fake traffic challans sent by cyber criminals

Kolkata: Following the footsteps of the Bidhannagar City Police, Kolkata Police also started making people aware about the fake traffic messages and requested the citizens not to fall prey to the cyber criminals.

According to a post on the social media platforms of the Kolkata Police, the citizens are being asked not to panic and click on any link provided by the fraudsters in the name of traffic prosecution challan. Sources informed that the fraudsters send text messages or messages on WhatsApp mentioning their targets’ vehicle registration numbers and alleging traffic violations—most commonly “red light jumping”.

The messages contain a link claiming to provide photographs or video footage of the offence. If any person clicks on the link, a malware or spyware automatically gets installed on their phones and subsequently the fraudsters get access to the mobile phone and personal details, including the bank credentials, which results in monetary loss. It has been advised that in case any such messages are received, those should be deleted immediately.

The warning post by the Kolkata Police read, “Beware of Fake Traffic Fine SMS! Recently, there have been fraudulent attempts via SMS or WhatsApp, claiming you have violated traffic laws. These scam messages ask you to click a malicious link to pay a fine. Remember, the Kolkata Traffic Police never asks for fine payments through links in this manner. Clicking on such suspicious links can lead to the theft of your personal information and puts your bank account at risk of being emptied. If you receive any suspicious messages, delete them immediately and do not click on any links. You should also report the matter to your local police station.”

It may be mentioned that earlier this month, Bidhannagar City Police had registered a case against unknown cyber fraudsters for attempting to cheat people under the guise of traffic fine payments. Police then claimed that apart from clicking on any link, the fraudsters are also found prompting the receiver of the message to download an app, which is another fraudulent tool.

Officials had clarified that in genuine traffic challans, recipients are never asked to download any application. Instead, the official message only carries a challan number and directs the person to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways website to check details.