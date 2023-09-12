Kolkata Police uses SRK’s ‘Jawan’ to raise awareness on road safety

KOLKATA: In ‘Jawan’, Shah Rukh Khan dons several looks. However, it is his bandage avatar from the film, which has gone viral. Some die-hard fans have even emulated this look by wrapping bandages themselves as they flocked to theaters to watch the film. Now, Kolkata Police has unveiled a road safety awareness poster on social media, drawing inspiration from the recently-released SRK-starrer ‘Jawan.’



The poster shows SRK riding a bike without a helmet next to his ‘Jawan’ character with bandages. It’s a reminder that even Jawan got hurt without a helmet, emphasising the importance of wearing one and driving safely.

Given meme trends are popular to catch the interest of the youth, Eastern Railway has cleverly utilised a picture of SRK in his ‘Jawan’ bandaged avatar to convey a message against leaning on train doors. In a post shared on social media platform ‘X’, formerly Twitter, Eastern Railway wrote: “Don’t lean on door, if injured you may have this look.”

The post includes a picture of a train and an image of SRK with bandages. It cleverly links the film’s train-centric plot with the iconic bandaged look from the movie.

Even the New Delhi Police and UP Police have hopped on the trend, using SRK’s ‘Jawan’ picture to spread the message of road safety and the necessity of wearing a helmet before riding a two-wheeler.