Kolkata Police use ‘gait pattern analysis’ to nab thief

Kolkata: Kolkata Police employed the specialised technique, ‘gait pattern analysis,’ to apprehend a thief during an investigation into thefts at two temples in the Parnasree area.

According to police, during the intervening night of February 22 and 23, an unknown accused robbed the gold and silver jewellery of Goddess Kali from the Jagarani Kali Temple located on Mahendra Banerjee Road in Parnasree.

During the probe, cops checked the CCTV footage and found a woman covering her face entering the temple by breaking the lock between 1:25 am and 2 am and looting the jewellery. While checking the other CCTV footage, police spotted a motorcycle stopping in front of the suspect. Later she boarded the two-wheeler and fled. While tracking the route of the motorcycle, cops found it went to Howrah.

When the motorcyclist was summoned and questioned, he reportedly told the cops that the suspect asked for a lift against Rs 100.

He also told the cops that the voice of the suspect was like a man.

Sources informed that after hearing the statement of the motorcyclist, cops got in touch with the Howrah Police and started checking the CCTV footage of a few areas. While doing so, cops spotted a man whose gesture was similar to the suspect. A ‘gait pattern analysis’ was conducted following which, police became certain of the culprit. Accordingly, on Monday cops arrested the accused identified as Samir Haldar alias Jojo from his residence in Dasnagar.

During interrogation, Haldar confessed to the crime and told the police that the stolen jewellery was handed over to his associate Bhagbat Maity if Ramrajatala to keep those hidden. Accordingly, Maity was arrested too and the jewelleries were recovered. The duo was produced at the Alipore Court and have been remanded to police custody till March 18.