Kolkata Police urges KMDA, KMC to urgently repair roads

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police has urged the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) to urgently repair damaged roads across the city to prevent accidents and ensure smooth traffic movement.

Sources said senior police officials recently conducted inspections at various locations following repeated complaints over the past few weeks regarding severe traffic congestion caused by deteriorating road conditions due to heavy rain and waterlogging.

During visits to areas including EM Bypass, Prince Anwar Shah Road, Raja SC Mullick Road, and Ashutosh Chowdhury Avenue, officials found numerous potholes that were posing serious difficulties for drivers, particularly two-wheeler riders.

Following submission of a report at Lalbazar, the city police formally requested KMC and KMDA to take up urgent road repairs. Traffic officers pointed out that the situation worsens significantly when vehicles break down while navigating pothole-ridden stretches. “If a vehicle breaks down during peak hours, the traffic situation becomes unmanageable. Normal traffic flow is already slow due to the poor condition of roads, and if it rains and water accumulates, the EM Bypass often gets clogged for hours,” said a traffic officer.

KMC officials have reportedly informed the police that they are awaiting a dry spell to begin repair work, but assured that the process will start at the earliest opportunity.